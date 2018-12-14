Police told to give cover to murder case witness 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state police to provide protection to a BJP activist who is the prime witness in the Vinod Kumar murder case. Vinod Kumar, a BJP worker, was stabbed to death in a clash between BJP and CPM workers at Payyannur in 2013.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by M V Sathyan, Kozhummal, Kannur, seeking police protection to his life and property.

Petitioner’s counsel T V Jayakumar Namboothiri submitted continuous attacks and the latest bomb attack on his house indicate the life of the petitioner and family is in danger. Another witness C K Ramachandran was brutally killed by CPM workers last year.

The trial in the Vinod Kumar murder case has begun. According to the petition, his mother and wife are living in fear. Hence, he shifted his wife to her house.