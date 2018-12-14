Skywalks still a dream

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 20 pedestrians lost their lives on Kochi roads this year. While most accidents happened during crossing the roads, some were mowed down by vehicles from sides.Despite the official figures showing a surge in the number of pedestrian accidents in Kochi, the proposed skywalk projects, that can cut short the numbers at major city junctions, still remain on paper.

The report submitted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) to the Ernakulam Regional Town Planning Department in 2013 aimed at promoting non-motorable transport and curtailing the pedestrian accidents. The plan mooted to relieve the congestion of pedestrian movement has faded into oblivion.

The major five places included in the project are High Court Jetty to Madhava Pharmacy Metro Station, Ernakulam Boat Jetty - Maharajas College Ground Metro Station - KSRTC Bus Stand, Vyttila Junction-Vyttila Mobility Hub, Kaloor Metro Station-Kaloor Private Bus Stand and Ernakulam North Railway Station- Lisie Junction Metro Station.

"The ultimate aim was Kochi, a pedestrian-friendly city. It was an integrated approach combining all forms of transport, including Metro. Agencies like Kochi Corporation or Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) could have taken up the execution. Though many agencies queried about the projects in the last few years, no follow-up work was done," said T Ramakrishnan, technical officer, NATPAC who made the report.

The project report anticipated 16,500 passengers at Madhava Pharmacy Junction, 2,774 at Vyttila Junction, 2,300 at Ernakulam Boat Jetty with the commissioning of Metro Rail. Since Kochi moves on to its second year with Metro Rail, the worries of pedestrians have become severe. However, the Corporation officials have denied reports of binning the project.

"A few skywalks proposed are in divisions that fall under Smart City. So, we have handed over those to Cochin Smart City Mission (CSML). We have already held discussions with the officials and given our recommendations. The Corporation will take up rest of the projects by funding them from our annual budget," said Shiny Mathew, chairperson, Town Planning Committee, Kochi Corporation.

On the other hand, CSML is on the process of finalising the project report. "We have taken up two skywalk projects at High Court and Menaka Junctions. But, we are yet to decide the estimated cost and deadline to complete these projects," said CSML spokesperson.