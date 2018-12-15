SCMS engineering team holds sway at American E-fest

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ingenuity, talent and skill of the team from SCMS School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, which was selected to represent India along with another team from Shiv Nadar College at the ASME Engineer’s Fest (E-fest), won widespread appreciation from not only the organisers but also the participating teams from other universities.

The fest is one of the major student events held by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in four regions of the world. The event was organised by International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition, IMECE, at Pittsburgh PA, USA.The SCMS team of four had to face many setbacks to reach the semifinals of the Student Design Competition (SDC) section of the fest.

The robot which the team built

The Design Challenge was to design a football playing robot and compete in a robot football tournament.

Even though they couldn’t make it to the final, the skill and speed with which they built their robot at the venue caught the attention of the crowd with the organisers offering them a spot in their ranks.

According to Aneesh B Soman, a member of the team, they had won the Indian leg of the event that was held at Delhi Tech University.

“We competed in the SDC track of the event. We had to build a robot from scratch. Right from designing to building the bot, our institution and the professors helped us a lot. However, when the time came to take the constituents of the bot, we were not allowed to carry many of the components due to security reasons,” he said.

The team had to buy many components after landing in Pittsburgh. They then had to assemble the robot right at the venue.“There were 28 teams from all over the world and we trumped over many to reach the semi-finals. The other Indian team couldn’t clear the quarters,” he said.

“It was not like the conventional football match. Each team had two balls and the rule was to score the maximum number of goals. Each team had three bots and a penalty area of 50x50 cm. We lost in the semis after we failed to stop the rivals from scoring three goals,” Aneesh said. The event was won by the team from Florida.

“ Even though the team didn’t enter the finals, they were recognised for their skill and ingenuity. The organisers were impressed by the manner in which the students built the bot without any precision tools. They have been asked to join the ASME team as staff or volunteers after they finish their course,” said Venu P, professor and head of the Mechanical Engineering department.