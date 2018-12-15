Home Cities Kochi

Syro Malabar Church: Stay order dashes last hope of settling debts  

According to Fr Paul Karedan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese, there are no more plots to be sold by the Church to settle its debts.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The financial crisis of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church is back to square one with the District Munsif Court issuing a stay order on the sale of 12 acres in Kakkanad, dashing all its hopes of settling the debt of over Rs 84 crore.

According to Fr Paul Karedan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese, there are no more plots to be sold by the Church to settle its debts. “This is the only land with the Church that had high demand. But, as of now, if the sale is stayed by the court, then we have no choice other than fighting it in the higher courts,” he told Express.

ALSO READ | Joint Christian Council to move against Syro Malabar Church

It was Paulachan Puthuppara, a member of Thuravoor parish under the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese, who filed the petition against the attempted sale of the land, citing it would cause a huge loss to the diocese. Businessman and founder of V-Guard Group Kochouseph Chittilapilly was to buy the land. “If the plot of Vijobhavan at Kakkanad is sold for Rs 5 lakh per cent, it will be a huge loss for the Archdiocese. If the plot is sold in parts, then each cent can fetch around Rs 15 lakh,” said Puthuppara.

The Canon Law prescribes various forums in the Archdiocese to sell property like the Curia, Finance Council, Consultor’s forum and the presbyterial council. Canon 263 orders approval of the Curia to sell a property. “Since all the forums are suspended by the Vatican, administrators cannot act as dictators. The Pope cannot indulge in land deals in Kerala as he does not own any property here,” he said.

Mar Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese, said, “So far, we have not received the court order. Our advocate will fetch it and a meeting will be held to take a final decision. We will move legally in tackling the issues prevailing in the Church.”

Refuting the statements of Puthuppara, Manathodath said after discussions with the special finance committee and the advice of senior priests, the decision of the land deal at Kakkanad was taken forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Syro Malabar Church Financial crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp