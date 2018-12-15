Work to restore cable progressing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The work for restoring the SEA-ME-WE 3 optical submarine telecommunication cable which was cut off during the piling work at Kundannoor is progressing. The SEA-ME-WE 3, with 39 landing points, is the largest telecommunication cable line starting from Germany and ending in Japan.

“The work to restore the cable network is going on. A technical team and engineers from Tata Communications which owns the cable network in India are at the location. Through alternative channels, the cable network has been resumed. The work to rectify the broken sector will be complete in a couple of days,” said an officer.