Kochi Water Metro: Eco friendly battery-powered boats is the need of the hour

KOCHI: Long before you see a considerable number of electric vehicles on the road, Kerala’s waterways are gearing up for a surge in electric-powered vessels with the tenders floated shortlisting four firms for the Kochi Water Metro (KWM) project, which require the supplier to provide all battery-powered boats, 73.

“We chose to go electric for the sole reason of making it an eco-friendly project. With regard to increased up-front cost, we are hopeful of covering the difference with its reduced running cost and maintenance,” said A P M Muhammed Hanish, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail. He added the phase one service of KWM will be operational by December 2019 and the project will operate fifty-five 50-seater vessels and twenty-three 100-seater ones.

As a pilot project, a solar-powered EV developed by NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats is already being operated by the Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) on its Vaikom - Thavanakkadavu route. In transit since January 2017, ‘Aditya’ , India’s first solar ferry, has the capacity to carry 75 passengers and can attain a maximum speed of 7.5 knots.

KSWTD director Shaji V Nair said they are in the process of procuring two more ferries with higher-capacity from NavAlt. “In addition to EV, we are designing fossil fuel-powered boats in such a way they can be transformed into an EV, when required,” Shaji said. He indicated the running cost incurred for the solar ferry is less than Rs 250 a day, compared to Rs 9,000 for a similar capacity diesel-powered vessel. “However, there’s a difference of Rs 50 lakh with respect to up-front cost of these vessels, which need to be brought down by technological innovations and possible subsidies,” said Shaji.

NavAlt founder Sandith Thandasherry says it’s commendable that Kerala has also focused its electric-vehicle push in the waterways transport. “We have the technology to produce fully solar-powered vessels, and our firm is in the process of finishing two ferries and a 100-seater tourism vessel for KSWTD,” said Sandith.

He said NavAlt has developed a fishing craft which has the potential to significantly reduce operating cost for the fisherfolk. Sandith reiterated Shaji’s sentiments of up-front cost being a prohibitive factor for the common man to switch to electric, without institutional support or incentives.