Home Cities Kochi

Mercykutty Amma urges more people to take up fish farming

However, the major crisis is the non-availability of juvenile fish.

Published: 16th December 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma has urged more people to take up fish farming in water bodies of the state. She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Live Fish Market at Palithazham market in Paravoor on Saturday.She said inland water bodies in the state have immense potential for the fish farming. “Fish farming will help reduce water pollution. It will ensure employment and health of the public. The government is targeting to double fish farming sector in the state,” she said. 

However, the major crisis is the non-availability of juvenile fish. According to her, at present 12 crore juvenile fish are needed for fish farming.Currently, only two crore juvenile fish are available in the state. The government is looking to increase this number to 5 crore in the coming months. 

Organic fish farming is becoming popular. Hatcheries in the state should adopt organic methods, she said. 
This year, the government has spent `5.7 crore for expanding fish farming in the state. The Live Fish Market programme is part of the fish farming project under the Fisheries Department for the year 2018-19.  Fresh fish will be available at this market. There are two such units currently operating in Ernakulam district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp