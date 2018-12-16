Mercykutty Amma urges more people to take up fish farming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma has urged more people to take up fish farming in water bodies of the state. She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Live Fish Market at Palithazham market in Paravoor on Saturday.She said inland water bodies in the state have immense potential for the fish farming. “Fish farming will help reduce water pollution. It will ensure employment and health of the public. The government is targeting to double fish farming sector in the state,” she said.

However, the major crisis is the non-availability of juvenile fish. According to her, at present 12 crore juvenile fish are needed for fish farming.Currently, only two crore juvenile fish are available in the state. The government is looking to increase this number to 5 crore in the coming months.

Organic fish farming is becoming popular. Hatcheries in the state should adopt organic methods, she said.

This year, the government has spent `5.7 crore for expanding fish farming in the state. The Live Fish Market programme is part of the fish farming project under the Fisheries Department for the year 2018-19. Fresh fish will be available at this market. There are two such units currently operating in Ernakulam district.