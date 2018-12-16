Home Cities Kochi

Two arrested with banned tobacco products

Image of arrest used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel recovered 80 kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 60,000 and arrested two Assam natives. The arrested were: Azivali Rehman, 23, and Ahemmad Ali, 32, both natives of Nougao district, Assam. 

The RPF noticed two persons with two trolley bags on the number one platform of Aluva railway station after the departure of Bangalore-Kochuveli Express around 4.15 am on Friday. “On interrogation they revealed that they have brought it from Bemgaluru for sale in Kerala. Since it is banned, both the persons and seized items were handed over to Aluva local police for further legal action,” said an officer.
The Aluva police have registered a case under relevant sections.  

