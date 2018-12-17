A riot of colours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a splash of colours and breathtaking beauty. The 7th annual edition 'Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week' (KIFW), a three-night series of runway events organised by Storm Fashion Company concluded in Kochi. The event was held at Casino Hotel.

Designer Sanjana Jon, opened the show with ‘Beautiful Bashful Brides’, a collection depicting the purity and serenity of modern-day brides. The models paraded out of the bridal trousseau in French chiffon to Italian Silks encrusted with pearls and Swarovski crystals.

International Khadi Brand Red Sister Blue featured a special spring summer collection. The anti-fits designs could pass off as collections for any occasion and is perfect for all body types. The shades specified the depth involved in the weaving pattern and the new khadi look.

On Saturday, Kochi designer Hari Anand showcased his latest series of formal and casual wear 'Inside The Atelier’. Finding expressions of minimalism in brunt charcoal shade, Hari drew new interpretations on the basics. This time Hari Anand worked with design Monga tusser and silk satin based organza as his favourite platform. The new slim fit polo pant and mid-length jacket made men irresistible for the season.

Chennai-based designer Jules Idi Amin’s exclusive beachwear collection, inspired by the garden of Eden, was all edgy and bold silhouettes that enhance the female figure while being fluid and fashionable and ready to soak up the sun.

Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week wrapped up on Sunday night with debutant designer Alka Hari from Kochi showcasing a breathtaking cotton and linen collection created to redefine femininity and youth aptly named 'The poetry of youth'. This was followed by an illustration of magnificence, gracefulness and elegance of hand-woven textiles from the Grand Finale designer Uma Prajapati of Brand Upasana from Auroville. Narrating the sustainability in grandeur, Upasana garments carved the story for the youth, independence, consciousness and pride.

The show was attended by representatives of the fashion industry – designers, textile brands and jewellers among others.