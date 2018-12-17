Actor, driver under custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A serial-cinema actor and her driver were arrested by the Kochi City Shadow Police on Sunday for allegedly possessing 15 grams of banned narcotic methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), popularly known as ecstasy tablets, from an apartment at Kakkanad.

According to the police, the inspection was conducted following a tip-off received by Kochi City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh. Aswathy Babu, 22, a native of Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, and her driver Binoy Abraham, 38, from Thammanam, Ernakulam were taken into custody. The investigators also said they have got information about an illegal sex racket after inspecting the mobile phones seized from the actor. They are interrogating the involvement of the actor in the illegal drug parties held in Kochi earlier.