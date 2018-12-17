An effort to revive the flood-hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The floods ruined the livelihoods of thousands of people across the state. Since then, efforts were made and collectives were set up to promote and sustain the flood-hit community to bring the state back to normalcy. In an effort to empower the women’s collectives in the flood-affected regions, Cusat Women’s Studies Centre and management fest ‘Talent Time 35’ jointly organised a one-day exhibition sale ‘Resurrection’ on December 13.

Actor Rima Kallingal inaugurated the event. The state first transgender radio jockey Ananya Alex was the chief guest. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla was also present. Over 20 stalls from collectives mainly in Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Idukki districts were set up. Sale of more than Rs 1 lakh was recorded.On the same day, Rima and Ananya handed over books collected by Women’s Studies Centre and D C Books to the libraries that were affected by the flood in Kozhikode and Ernakulam. “The programme was a huge success. Discussions are being held to organise such events in the future,” said Women’s Studies Centre director Meera Bhai.