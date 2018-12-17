Fun and thrill mark Nefertiti’s maiden journey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Luxury cruise vessel 'Nefertiti' set sail on Sunday from the Q7 jetty of Ernakulam Wharf for a six-hour cruise in the Arabian Sea, exclusively booked by the Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The vessel cast off at 1 pm with excited employees and families on an exhilarating trip into the deep blue sea. With powerful engines taming the surf and onboard facilities like an in-house diner, lounge, and entertainment area, riding the waves on 'Nefertiti' was indeed a memorable experience for all onboard.

According to Cyril V Abraham, commercial manager, KSINC, more bookings are coming in ahead of Christmas and New Year. "This is our first booking and we are getting more this month ahead of Christmas and New Year. So far, we have received two confirmed bookings and we are expecting two more this year," he said. Though the officials had planned a route map for the cruise vessel, they had to drop it for the time being.

"Two routes were planned out in initial stages, one through Kochi to Kozhikode and 20 nautical miles from Kochi to sea, but as of now, we are just focusing on the six-hour long journey to the sea," he added.

Passengers too had fun in 'Nefertiti'.

"This is the first time I am going on a cruise vessel and I was all excited and thrilled. Even the children had a great time in the play area. It was a very comfortable journey. Though some of us felt a bit nauseous in the initial hours of the journey, they recovered soon," said a passenger.