Kattadikadavu encroachment: MP, MLA to visit spot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two months after the High Court ordered evicttion of an encroachment on the forest land at Kattadikadavu, a meeting convened by the District Collector decided to seek the help of Joice George MP and Roshy Augustine MLA to hold talks with the protesters.

Kattadikadavu is a tourist destination on the fringes of Mullaringadu Forest Range in Idukki. According to the Forest Department, a family had encroached four acres of forest land and constructed a homestay near Kattadikadavu viewpoint in 2016. Though the department made preparations for eviction on November 15, the move was aborted at the last minute as the police refused to provide protection.

Realising the delay in implementing the High Court order will attract contempt of court proceedings, the authorities convened a meeting at the Idukki Collectorate on Friday to discuss the issue. MLAs P J Joseph and Roshy Augustine, Idukki Collector K Jeevan Babu, Kothamangalam DFO Unnikrishnan, Flying Squad DFO Saju Varghese and police officers attended the meet.

As per the decision of the meeting, Joice and Roshy will visit Kattadikadavu on December 22 and hold talks with the protesters seeking an amicable solution.Meanwhile, Kerala Forest and Tourism Development Council president M P Nassar, the petitioner in the case, said he will file a contempt of court case in the High Court if the eviction order is not implemented within a week.