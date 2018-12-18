Angamaly comes under CCTV surveillance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To enhance security and maintain law and order, a CCTV camera network was installed in various parts of Angamaly.

A joint initiative of the Angamaly municipality and the police, the project Third Eye was inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Monday.

With the help of FISAT Engineering College, 21 cameras will be installed in various parts of Angamaly. Cameras have been installed from Karayamparambu to areas near Morning State Home Science College. An amount of `12 lakh has been utilised for the project. The CCTV cameras will be operated by the police.

Roji M John MLA, municipal chairperson A Gracy, FISAT chairman Paul Mundadan and police officers took part in the inauguration function.