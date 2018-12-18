Bose Krishnamachari becomes a director of International Biennale Association

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) president Bose Krishnamachari has been made a director of International Biennale Association (IBA). The official announcement was made by Sharjah-headquartered establishment’s president Hoor al Qasimi after a general assembly of the IBA.

According to an official release, Krishnamachari’s representation comes in the wake of his 2010-founded foundation having met the requisite qualification of completing three Biennales. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), currently on from December 12, is the fourth edition of the festival that debuted in 2012. In six years, it has become the subcontinent’s biggest biennale, this time featuring 94 projects in 10 venues of the city.

Hoor al Qasimi, who also heads the Sharjah Art Foundation that holds the Biennale in the Arab Emirate, was present at a public conference of the IBA on Monday at Cabral Yard, a key KMB venue in Fort Kochi.

Mumbaikar Krishnamachari, a native of Kerala and a co-curator of the first KMB, said it was an honour to be with the board of directors of the IBA.

“It is a recognition of the work we at the foundation have done in the field of art since our inception,” he added.