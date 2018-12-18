Home Cities Kochi

‘Empower fishers for deep sea fishing’

School of Industrial Fisheries director M Harikrishnan welcomed the gathering and secretary Rasweef Ali proposed the vote of thanks.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A workshop on development of fisheries sector, organised by the Cochin University School of Industrial Fisheries and Industrial Fisheries Students Association (IFSA) on Monday, stressed the need to empower fishermen to undertake deep sea fishing and aquaculture to ensure sustainable livelihood. 

Kerala is unable to exploit its potential in aquaculture as we are unable to distribute quality fish seed to fishermen in time, said former Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies B Madhusoodana Kurup. 

“Though Kerala holds seven per cent of the country’s water wealth, the state’s aquaculture production is very low compared to other states. The state has been blessed with brackish water bodies, estuaries and freshwater systems which need to be utilised. We have to develop technology to make fish farming profitable. Our prawn farms are left fallow for most of the year where milk fish and grey mullet can be cultivated. While we have 25 native varieties of fish, only 10 species are grown in our farms. There is a need for diversification in the sector,” he said.

S Sarma MLA, who inaugurated the workshop, said the state has to frame strategies to empower the fishermen and help them undertake deep sea fishing.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor R Sasidharan presided over the function. Former deputy director general of ICAR K Gopakumar, CIFNET director A K Chaudhury, Cusat syndicate member N Chandramohana Kumar and others spoke. 

School of Industrial Fisheries director M Harikrishnan welcomed the gathering and secretary Rasweef Ali proposed the vote of thanks.

