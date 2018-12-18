Ensuing a hassle-free festive season

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The popular Christmas and New Year shopping season could go hassle-free thanks to the efforts of the Legal Metrology Department which will deploy two dedicated squads in Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki districts. The squads will carry out inspections at markets, malls and supermarkets to prevent consumers from being fleeced by traders and manufacturers.

R Ram Mohan, deputy controller of Legal Metrology, Central Zone, said squads will start inspections from December 20 to 24. They will keep a tab on the hot items of the season. "Cakes are the most popular items at this time of year. We will check whether the cakes are of the right weight and quantity. Squads will also check whether they are sold on MRP and if proper description is given on the packets," he said.

Meat, vegetable and grocery markets will also come under the scanner. "Traders' weighing machines will be inspected. We will also monitor the operations of packing units in the state," he said. Shops selling bakery products, Chinese fancy products, such as lights and lamps, will also be on the department's radar. The department has opened control rooms for the public to register complaints. The complaint can also be lodged through mobile app 'Sutharyam'.

The public can also contact special squads on 0484-2423180, 242 8772 and 8281698058 in Ernakulam.