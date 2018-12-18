Home Cities Kochi

HR leadership summit held

The annual HR summit of ‘People Leaders - Kerala Forum’ was held at Olive Downtown Hotel on Saturday.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual HR summit of ‘People Leaders - Kerala Forum’ was held at Olive Downtown Hotel on Saturday.

Dr D John Franklin made a presentation on ‘People analytics and psychometrics for HR leaders’. The objective of the forum is to update skills, competencies, aligning HR outcomes with business outcomes, etc.

‘People Leaders - Kerala Forum’ has ambitious plans to conduct training, awareness and competency building for its members, and other HR professionals through webinars, networking, discussions, debates, conferences, etc. 

