Laptops distributed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain on Monday inaugurated the distribution of laptops to the Scheduled Caste students under the Corporation limit.

Around Rs 90 lakh has been set aside for the distribution of laptops under the People's Plan project of the year 2017-19. Around 300 students will get the benefit of the project during this period. The students undergoing graduation, post-graduation, polytechnic (diploma) engineering and medical computer science in aided and unaided institution or university-affiliated institutions will be eligible for the benefits.

Welfare standing committee chairperson A B Sabu presided over the function which was also attended by Development Standing Committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, Health chairperson VK Minimol and Works standing Committee chairperson PM Haris.