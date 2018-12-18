Learning from their mistakes

Princy Alexander By

KOCHI: In June, a 19-year-old Stephen Peter skipped a red light at Palarivattom. Instead of suspending his license or levying a fine, he was given an option; to serve a week of community service at the General Hospital in Kochi. He had to spend time with the old and destitute and help them carry out their daily chores. Stephen is one among the 200-odd errant drivers who have served community service at the General Hospital in Kochi.

The offences usually include skipping a red-light, speeding and talking on the mobile phone while driving. According to Eldho Varghese, MVD inspector, most of those who opted for the community service were between 18-35 years of age.

"Initially, when we brought in the concept, many of the violators were not enthusiastic because they felt it would be a waste of time. They prefered to pay the fine though there were some who reluctantly agreed to try their hand at community service. Drivers who face the consequences of having their licenses revoked for three months or more found this a better option," said Eldho.

Though the initiative earned a lot of praise and appreciation, bus and tipper lorry associations have come out against the system citing it does not come under the purview of the Motor Vehicles Act. "There is a section of bus owners who don't want their drivers doing community service. Instead, they are willing to pay the fine. We don't force them to choose the service. However, we try to educate the drivers and tell them they could take a leaf out of the experience they get by spending time with the patients here," said Eldho.

Most of the violators are sent to the destitute ward. "It is here you see the reality of life in its darkest form. You have a lot of ailing patients who don't have anyone for support. Spending time with them helps the violators learn a little more about empathy and patience.

It is definitely a key to helping them become better human beings," said K J Peter, who is in charge of the destitute wing at the General Hospital.

According to him, apart from one youth who skipped the community service training on the second day, the rest have completed with good certificate records. "Most drivers who earn their livelihood driving private and public buses say they have a lot of compulsion to reach their destination on time, despite heavy traffic," said Peter.

Dr Haneesh Meenarasa, who is in charge of the community service programme at General Hospital, said the response has been very good. "Nowadays, parents try to cocoon their children from the worst. However, it is always better they have an option like community service. It gives them a chance to see how hard the world is for others. By the time they leave, most of them tell the experience was rewarding," he said.

