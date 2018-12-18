One marks the beginning of 10x10x10

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parallel to the hustle and bustle at the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, here is a quiet exhibition happening at the heart of Jew Town. Featuring 10 artists from across the state, the first leg of the '10x10x10' is underway at the Indriyam Art Gallery in Mattancherry.

Independently held at the epicentre of the largest art festival in the continent, '10x10x10' is artist O Sunder's brainchild.

"The Biennale features only four to five artists from Kerala. For this particular show, we will bring in 10 artists for each show. There will 10 such shows till next March 28. A total of 100 artists will be featured in the show," says Sundar.

What is interesting about the exhibition is that the artists belong to diverse backgrounds and circumstances. "Their works reflect the circumstances they exist in," says Sundar.

"I have focused on the people I see every day. The characters in my paintings are my friends and acquaintances," says Girish Kallely, one of the artists.

The first leg of the show 'One' began on December 10 and will be open till December 19. Apart from Girish, five to six works each by artists such as Anandavally Bose, Ashil Antony, Babitha Rajiv, Biju Bhaskar, Rajani Sankar, Rekha Suresh, Reshmi Sreedhar, Shiyas Khan and Sujith V T are on display. The second exhibition will be conducted on from December 21.