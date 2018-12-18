Home Cities Kochi

Protest over postponement of sports meet 

The meet this year, for CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya students, was supposed to be held in December in Ernakulam.

KOCHI: The opportunities of over 13 lakh Central school students to participate in a sports meet and avail a shot at various government sports schemes are to be thwarted, as the second edition of the Central school state sports meet stands postponed. 

The meet this year, for CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya students, was supposed to be held in December in Ernakulam. However, now the news of the postponement has parents and schools worried. The competition would give students a shot at sports schemes, including Khelo India, Operation Olympia and also access to the hostels run by the SAI.

The combined efforts of the state government and the Kerala State Sports Council had launched the first edition of the Central school state sports meet earlier in January. 

“The postponement came in the wake of internal fights within the CBSE management associations,” said M P Thomas, president, Kerala State Central Schools Physical Education Teachers’ Association. “We managed to hold the meet for the sake of students after years of planning and work, and don’t want this to be ruined because of a power struggle.

Allegations are being thrown to and fro, but there is no truth in the accusations of financial mismanagement levelled against the general convenor of the previous meet. None of this concerns the students and it shouldn’t affect their future and opportunities. The government should take necessary action.”

