Victim seeks cancellation of ex-DYFI leader’s bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The victim of a sexual assault case involving former DYFI leader Jeevanlal, the accused, approached the High court on Monday seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Jeevanlal. 

In her petition, the victim – a DYFI worker – alleged Jeevanlal, the former joint secretary of the DYFI Irinjalakuda block, had started spreading rumours against her on visual and social media after obtaining anticipatory bail from High Court. She alleged Jeevanlal also sent threat messages to her and her family members. 

“Owing to his political influence, the investigation into the case is moving at snail’s phase. If the accused is allowed to stay out of prison on bail, there is every chance of evidence tampering and influencing of witnesses,” the victim submitted. She alleged when Jeevanlal’s anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, the prosecution did not bring to the court’s notice the seriousness of the case and suppressed certain facts. “Unless Jeevanlal is taken into custody, a foolproof investigation into the case will be impossible,” she submitted.

The petitioner, who hails from Kattoor, Thrissur, said the incident took place at the MLA Hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on July 11. Jeevanlal caught hold of the petitioner’s body with a sexual lust and with an intention to outrage her modesty. 

When she resisted, he pushed her on the side and tendered an apology. It is understood he did so with a premeditated aim to sexually assault her. She had reached the MLA hostel with the hope of getting admission to a medical entrance coaching institution at Thiruvananthapuram, she submitted.

