Two new trains to chug along Metro tracks, one already here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: New tracks and new trains. What better the commuters could have asked for as Kochi gets ready to welcome the new year.

Kochi Metro will open its extension, from Maharaja’s College Ground to Thykkoodam next year and of the two new trains, delivered by coach manufacturers Alstom Transport India, one reached the city on Tuesday. The second one will arrive next month, taking the total number to 18 and thus increasing the service frequency.

Alstom will be manufacturing and delivering a total of 25 trains, each 65 metres in length and comprising three cars (coaches).

The new trains for Kochi Metro have a 975-passenger capacity. The extension from Maharaja’s College to Thykkoodam is expected to increase the average ridership.

Kochi Metro officers said the new trains will conduct a test run next month on the Aluva-Maharaja’s stretch.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officers said the civil work from Maharaja’s to Thykkoodam will be completed in January. There will be five new stations --- Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykkoodam.

The system work is also progressing and everything is expected to be get over by March end. The Thykkoodam-Petta stretch is likely to be completed in 2020, with the construction of the Chambakkara Bridge being the most challenging task. According to the DMRC official spokesperson, the two lanes of the four-lane Chambakkara Bridge will be opened for traffic in May 2019 and the remaining two lanes by 2020.

