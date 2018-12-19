Home Cities Kochi

Agro centres in all block panchayats: V S Sunil Kumar

The government has launched an ambitious scheme to open agro centres in all block panchayats across the state, said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar here on Tuesday.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar greets Governor P Sathasivam | Kaviyoor Santhosh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government has launched an ambitious scheme to open agro centres in all block panchayats across the state, said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar here on Tuesday. Agriculture Task Forces will be formed in all panchayats within two years, he said after inaugurating the paddy harvester procured by Pambakuda block panchayat.

There is a need for mechanisation to make agriculture profitable. The government is trying to link the agriculture sector with industries. The Vaiga international workshop being organised in Thrissur from December 27 to 30 will help farmers understand the commercial viability of their produce, the minister said.

The government aims to promote scientific farming in all panchayats. Local bodies should implement the rural employment guarantee scheme to provide maximum work days. The service of the workers can be utilised for development of farms and paddy fields, he said. The minister also distributed 50 water purifiers to Anganwadi workers.

Block panchayat president Sumith Surendran presided over the function. Anoop Jacob MLA, district panchayat member K N Sugathan and others participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V S Sunil Kumar Agriculture Task Forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp