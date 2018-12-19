Agro centres in all block panchayats: V S Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government has launched an ambitious scheme to open agro centres in all block panchayats across the state, said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar here on Tuesday. Agriculture Task Forces will be formed in all panchayats within two years, he said after inaugurating the paddy harvester procured by Pambakuda block panchayat.

There is a need for mechanisation to make agriculture profitable. The government is trying to link the agriculture sector with industries. The Vaiga international workshop being organised in Thrissur from December 27 to 30 will help farmers understand the commercial viability of their produce, the minister said.

The government aims to promote scientific farming in all panchayats. Local bodies should implement the rural employment guarantee scheme to provide maximum work days. The service of the workers can be utilised for development of farms and paddy fields, he said. The minister also distributed 50 water purifiers to Anganwadi workers.

Block panchayat president Sumith Surendran presided over the function. Anoop Jacob MLA, district panchayat member K N Sugathan and others participated.