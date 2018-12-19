Home Cities Kochi

An extraordinary journey of a  filmmaker

The national award-winning filmmaker Christo Tomy has added another feather into his decorated cap by securing the first prize in Cinestaan India Storytellers Script contest.

By Arunima Das & Sruthy Satheesan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The national award-winning filmmaker Christo Tomy has added another feather into his decorated cap by securing the first prize in Cinestaan India Storytellers Script contest. His story ‘The Funeral’ grabbed the award of whopping Rs 25 lakh by out-smashing around 3600 contestants. Interestingly, The jury includes actor Aamir Khan, screenwriters Anjum Rajabali and Juhi Chaturvedi.
“I heard about the contest when I was participating in National Film Development Corporation screenwriters lab. My story is based on the life, diseases and the affected relationship of a conservative Kuttandan family,” says Christo.  

Christo made his mark in film circles by winning National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film Direction for ‘Kanyaka’ in 2014. Two years later, he clinched the same award for his film ‘Kamuki.’ 
“My school education was at a convent school and always had a curiosity to explore their lives. Those constant efforts resulted in the birth of Kanyaka” he says. Whereas,  Kamuki deals with the issues of teenage pregnancy. The movie which received critical appreciation succeeded in conveying the sensitive topic with the viewer. 

“My movies never tried to give a bold political statement, instead, they identify the people and explore their relationships,” says Christo. 

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) alumnus, had always admitted the Kolkatan institutes’ influence in moulding him into a good filmmaker. 

“SRFTI experiences have inspired me in a long way. After the graduation, I worked as an assistant director in Adoor Sir’s ‘Pinneyum’. He is a true perfectionist and influenced my filmmaking style,” he quips.  Christo attributes his family’s support as his boon. 

“My family was apprehensive about my decision to venture into film field. But eventually, they accepted it with both hands,” concludes Christo. 

