Art for the soul, food for the thought

Helen Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As residues of caste discrimination still linger, Vipin Dhanudharan, a self-taught multimedia artist, has organised a communal dining experience once a week throughout the duration of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Inspired by the social reformer Sahodaran Ayappan’ ‘misrabhojanam’ in 1917 at Cherai criticising caste segregation, the open kitchen at Aspinwall will have experts from various communities making local traditional cuisines and feeding those willing to participate.

“For some time now, I was wondering of how I can relate the ‘misrabhojanam’ concept to a work of art. I have been working on this idea for over three months. After visiting several houses and sharing a meal with people, an idea of an open kitchen struck me. Once a week, people can come together, interact with each other and share recipes. The Biennale has got a similar nature where the community can come together to a designated spot and interact through art. Through sharing and serving, we can experience different cultures and tastes. We can create a model community through such an act,” says Vipin.

Through the collective act of sharing a meal, the artist explores the possibilities of different communities coming together and sharing their cuisines. The ideas seemed to have clicked among the visitors to Biennale.

“Everyone loves food. We have food with our family at the dining table in Italy. Sitting at the dining table, conversing, seeing around and serving each other help us bond and develops a rooted relationship. There is a similar emotion at the open kitchen where people can share and experience different tastes. This open space helps to share different cultures and traditional food in an effective way,” says Marco, a tourist from Italy.

The open kitchen is an attractive spot even to the foreigners. One can see people from all backgrounds and occupations coming together, preparing and discovering different varieties. “There are times when I join in the cooking process. Serving one another and dining together is something that is not prominently seen today,” says Vipin.

Vipin also brought song and music with his friends to to render entertainment in the open kitchen. Having visited houses in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, Vipin has shared meals with diverse communities and made their portraits. This was also a process to know his neighbours and his main aim was to bring them together.