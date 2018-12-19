CBI files chargesheet against two bank officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against two SBI officers (formerly of SBT) and five others for loan manipulation reported at SBT’s Ranni-Thottaman branch in 2017.

The chargesheet filed by CBI Inspector S S Chauhan before CBI Court in Kochi names former SBT assistant manager Krishnan V, former SBT chief manager K K Raveendranathan, Uma Shankar of Puthenpeedika, Pathanamthitta, Uma Shankar’s wife Reshmi R, Radhamani of Valamchuzhy, Pathanamthitta, C Ponnachan of Kulasekharapathy, Pathanamthitta and Vinu T of Kannakara, Pathanamthitta.

The case relates to the issuing Agriculture Cash Credit (ACC) of `10 lakh each to four beneficiaries using fake documents. “The officers being public servants of SBT abused the official position and entered a criminal conspiracy during 2009 for sanctioning ACC worth `40 lakh to fund Uma Shankar’s business,” the chargesheet stated.

The case was registered by the CBI in February, 2017. The CBI found that loan was sanctioned using fake tax receipts and it was issued to persons who were not engaged in agriculture activities.

The ACC was granted to all the person who submitted documents of 6.08 hectares of leased land owned by one Thomas Daniel in Perunad Village. However, the investigation found Thomas Daniel does not own the land and tax receipts were fabricated.