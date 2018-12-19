Home Cities Kochi

DTPC introduces new tour packages for Christmas-New Year season

Kochiities looking for an outing during Christmas-New  Year vacation have reasons to cheer as the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has introduced various tour packages.

The tour packages are introduced in collaboration with Travelmate Solutions, a start-up based in Kochi. There will one-day and two-day packages to be operated during the vacation period.

The two-day package will cover Ezhatumukhum, Thumboormuzhi Butterfly Park, Athirapilly, Vazhachal, Malakappara Jungle Safari, Upper Sholayar, Nalmudy, Suicide Viewpoint, Valapara Balaji temple and Vigneshwara temple. The night stay will be arranged at Malakappara. 

The one-day tour package will cover Ezhatumukhum, Thumboormuzhi Butterfly Park, Athirapilly, Vazhachal, Malakappara Jungle Safari and Upper Sholayar. The two-day tour package will cost Rs 3,299 per head while the charge for one day tour will be Rs1,699. The charges include GST.

The bus for the one-day tour package starts from Vytilla at 6 pm and it will return to Vytilla at night. The bus for the two-day package will also start from Vytilla at 6 am and will return the following night.
For details visit www.keralacitytour.com or contact 0484 2367334, 8893998888 and 8893858888.

District Tourism Promotion Council

