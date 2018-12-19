Gifting smiles this season

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is Christmas, the time for sending gifts to loved ones. However, there is a group who have decided to add colour to the festivities by sending gifts to children living in orphanages.

The members of the IT collective- Progressive Techies – are coming up with such an initiative and has already started collecting gifts, which will be distributed amongchildren in various orphanages on Christmas Eve.

The office-bearers of the collective said they are collecting the gifts through a Santa box placed at every office building at the IT park.

“The gifts can be clothes, toys, books and other items which will bring a smile on the faces of those who receive it. However, we have given strict instructions to make ensure they are gifting only unused items. We will not accept used items,” said T K Mahin Sha, state vice-president, Progressive Techies.

He said they have asked people who are depositing the gits to label the intended age group.

“We have started the collection drive on December 10. The gifts will be accepted till December 21. We are planning to deliver the gift packets to the children between the age of 2 and 15, who are residing at various orphanages in the state. The programme is titled Santa Gift and is launched by Progressive Techies at all the major IT parks in Kerala,” he added. They hope to send the gifts to nearly 2,000 children this year.

This is the second major initiative by the Progressive Techies in the last six months.

“During the month of August, we had set up a camp at Infopark for the collection of relief materials, rice and groceries to help flood victims. The Infopark centre was the base camp and we were able to distribute groceries, rice and food items to nearly 200 relief camps,” added Mahin.

Last year, the Progressive Techies also organised a Rice Bucket Challenge. Through the collection drive, they succeeded in collecting five tonnes of rice which was distributed among the tribes in Attappadi.