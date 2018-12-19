Hotels set for the joyful season

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The joyful season is right around the corner. Everyone is either making plans for the perfect holiday or looking for gifts to their loved ones. If you still haven't planned out anything for the holidays, fret not. The hotels in the city are all set to accommodate your schedule. Express takes a look at the hotels in the city who have dreamt big for the season.

Courtyard by Marriott, Kochi Airport

In order to bring cheer to families and share the seasonal joy with friends, the Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Airport has organised ten-day celebrations. The holiday event, which will begin on December 21 from 7 pm to 11 pm and will go on till December 30. According to the organisers, the event will be a food festival in which each day will be a tribute to a rich cuisine. The featuring cuisines include street food, Hyderabadi, Moplah, Christmas dinner and brunch, Mexican, Punjabi, Awadhi, grills and Tamilian. Rs 1,299 onwards will be charged per head. On December 31 from 7 pm to 12 am, 'Gangsta Party' will be held to warmly welcome the new year. For more details, contact 0484 6693333.

Le Meridien Kochi

The organisation has a slew of activities planned out for the Christmas week leading up to the New Year's Eve. On December 22, a Santa's Workshop will be organised for kids.

The workshop will include a special buffet, cookie decoration, gingerbread house and different games. The participants will also get a chance to win prizes with their Christmas decorations made out of recycled items. The entry fees for the workshop will be from Rs 300 onwards. This time, Le Meridien Kochi is all decked up to impress the guests with their upcycled decorations.

The Kochi Marriott Hotel

With holiday-themed brunches, special dinners and New Year celebrations, the hotel is all set for the holiday magic. Dressed to impress, the hotel will feature the tallest gingerbread tower in the city. The elaborate buffet with Christmas delights will include the live Nihari station, juniper glazed turkey with cranberry sauce, Lobster bisque, Sicilian cheese pie, Peruvian lamb stew, Italian fish stew and different desserts. For more details, contact 8589989043.

River Bourne Centre, Thrippunithura

The recreation centre is organising a Christmas show comprising ballet, salsa, hip-hop and live band performances on December 20 at 6.30 pm. The performances will be followed by a four-course sit-down dinner and gift exchange. Entry fee per head is Rs 500. Those interested can register at 9746470621

