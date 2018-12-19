Let’s have an upcycled Christmas 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Christmas right around the corner, celebrations have already begun. So has the celebrations at Casino Hotel. For years, the hotel has been creating Christmas ornaments with upcycled waste without purchasing plastic decorations. It has come up with innovative ways to stay green by utilising waste materials from the hotel.

"The concept is in line with two of the three fundamental principles of CGH Earth which are conserving the environment and working with the local community," said an official.

Products made out of waste materials

like empty toilet paper rolls

For this, the organisation have been working with the students of Raksha Special School in Kochi. "We help students in the skill development process. The students were taught to create the items. In the long run, this will give them a sustainable income," he said.

Consequently, the housekeeping staff of the hotel started teaching teachers and students of the school about the concept of upcycling waste. During the first week of November, they learnt to make decorations from old newspapers and magazines.

"Having learnt this new skill, the students began making Christmas ornaments at school and even at home. The hotel bought these products from the school, thereby supporting the cause. The children will be invited to see their works after the decorations have been put in place," he added.

This year, old newspapers, magazines, bottles, empty toilet paper rolls, receipts, old tube-light frames, old mopsticks and cardboard cartons went into creating the décor for Casino Hotel, while the children made 140 Christmas stars out of old newspapers.

This decor is done to inspire other organisations and individuals on the creative ways to recycle and reuse waste during this season of festivities. "Furthermore, it helps reduce plastic decorations that only add to the waste accumulated," said the official.

"Several companies approached the school to buy similar products like the ones they made for the hotel," said Elizabeth Philip, principal of Raksha Special School.

"Buying normal decor will only increase waste to the environment during the season. Our biggest success is that other organisations in the city have begun opting for upcycled decor in the recent years," says George Joseph, general manager of Casino Hotel.