Man bludgeoned to death in Piravom; two youths held 

The police have arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the incidents.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 78-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death and another elderly person sustained severe injuries after two youths entered into an argument with them under the influence of liquor in two separate incidents, in Piravom. The police have arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the incidents.

Ajeesh, 26, and a 15-year-old, both hailing from Piravom, were arrested by the police team led by Piravom C I Sivankutty P K. According to the police officers, both the incidents took place between 11 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday. The deceased is Narayanankutty, Kandamkarickal, Parappamkode, Edakkattuvayal. His body was found in front of a shopping complex in the market, just a few kilometres away from the main road.

The police recovered a blood-stained cement block from near the dead body. “Narayanankutty used to sleep on the veranda of the shops in the market. The youths found an elderly person sitting alone at night and they entered into a verbal duel with him. Following this, the youths smashed his head using a cement brick. They left the place and didn’t notice the man was dead,” said Sivankutty.  

However, when they travelled a few kilometres, they noticed Jose, 56, sitting alone and engaged into a duel with him. “The accused attacked him in the same way and stabbed him with a soda bottle,” said the police officer.  Jose, who sustained serious injuries following the assault, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College, Kottayam. 

