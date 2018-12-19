Home Cities Kochi

Missing girl case: Kerala High Court flays police for lapses in probe

In an affidavit, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch stated 23 people were questioned and their statements recorded.

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the investigation into the case related to the missing of a girl who is a Plus-II student in a school in North Paravur, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed the police failed to conduct an effective investigation in the case.

A Division Bench comprising Justice C K Abdul Rahim and Justice T V Anil Kumar issued the order on the habeas corpus petition filed by the parents of the missing girl.  The court observed the minor girl was missing since November 8.

There was no considerable progress in the investigation of the case. The court pointed out it had directed the Aluva Rural SP to personally monitor the investigation of the case. The SP was also directed to intensify the investigation with all earnestness to trace the girl. It was not conceded now that no fruitful result had been obtained.

In an affidavit, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch stated 23 people were questioned and their statements recorded. A request was submitted to the district cyber cell for getting CDRs of telephone numbers of seven persons who are family members and friends of Sulfikkar who had allegedly abducted her. 

