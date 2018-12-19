New one-day package from DTPC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), along with Kerala City Tour, will introduce a new one-day tour package from next week targeting the Christmas-New Year holiday season.

The tour package will cover Ezhattumukam, Thumboormuzhy butterfly garden, Athirapilly waterfalls, Vazhachal waterfalls, Malakapara jungle safari and Upper Sholayar dam. The package will include free guide service, food and air-conditioned bus for travelling. The trip, as part of the package will, commence from Monday.

The bus will start from Vyttila at 6 am and return by night. The tour package cost `1,699 including GST per person. The existing packages to Munnar, Alappuzha and various tourist destinations in Ernakulam will also be operated during the vacation period. DTPCs three -day long Madurai-Dhanushkodi tour, and two-day tour Malakapara will also be operational.

For more details visit www.keralacitytour.com, or contact 0484 2367334 and 8893998888 and 8893858888.