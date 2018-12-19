Police flayed for adopting ‘different stances’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the police for adopting different stances in implementing the court orders with respect to the disputes in the Malankara Syrian churches. The court observed the Police Department, being a limb of the state administrations, was also duty-bound to enforce the rule of law.

Justice A Hariprasad passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by the Jacobite faction against the Muvattupuzha Munsiff Court order granting police protection to Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, the Orthodox faction vicar of Marthoma Cheriya Palli, Kothamangalam.

The order said there was a serious complaint the police were adopting different stances in implementing the court orders.

“No discretion is vested in any police officer, however high, to decide as to which court order shall or shall not be enforced. The police are bound to enforce lawful order passed by a competent court, whether it be of the lowest jurisdiction or the highest court in the land, in accordance with the law. The police have no right or authority to sit in appeal on orders of courts and examine its correctness. It can only be decided by higher courts in the hierarchy. State administration also has a non-negotiable constitutional responsibility to maintain the majesty of the rule of law,” the court said.

The police officers concerned, by citing some irrelevant provisions from the Kerala Police Act, cannot extricate themselves from the duty and responsibility of enforcing the court’s order, it said.

“The legal rights of the citizen cannot be decided merely by looking into the Kerala Police Act. Besides the Kerala Police Act, there are other Central statutes like the IPC and the CrPC under which the police is obliged to act under such situations,” it said.

Dismissing the petition, the High Court said the temporary injunction order now sought to be enforced with the police’s aid had to be enforced with full vigour unless and until the court vacated or modified the injunction order.

The court said it did not find any illegality in the lower court order directing the police to render protection. The police officers concerned should enforce the order in letter and spirit, it said.

‘There are high chances of a skirmish at Kothamangalam Church’

Kochi: With the High Court on Tuesday dismissing the petition filed by the Jacobite faction, there are chances of Piravom-like incidents (which had seen violent protests) being repeated at the Marthoma Cheriya Palli, Kothamangalam, said Fr Varghese Kallapara, convenor, Quest for Peace International Samithy.

He said, “The 1,500-year-old Kothamangalam Church belongs to Jacobites since the beginning. It is only via discussions between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions that the issues can be resolved. The church existed even before the Orthodox faction came into existence. How, then, can it belong to them?” he asked. Since the faithful in the church were reluctant to leave, there were chances situation at the church may turn tense.

“We are not willing to let go of our home,” said Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, the media in-charge of the Jacobite faction. Fr Kallapara alleged the Orthodox faction was after the church’s wealth and was not guided by belief. “There are around 3,000 Jacobite families in the church, against only 20 Orthodox families,” he said.