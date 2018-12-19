Home Cities Kochi

Rahul Easwar moves Kerala High Court against bail cancellation

Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar, who was arrested for defying a bail order, moved the High Court on Tuesday against the cancellation of his bail by a local court in Ranni.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:34 AM

Activist Rahul Easwar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar, who was arrested for defying a bail order, moved the High Court on Tuesday against the cancellation of his bail by a local court in Ranni. He also sought to be released on bail.

Rahul had been granted bail by the local court in a case related to the Sabarimala protests on the condition he report at the Pampa police station every Saturday. The prosecution alleged Rahul failed to comply with the order.

Rahul submitted he was not allowed to record his presence at Pampa police station as directed by the court. The cops asked him not to enter Pampa and made him report at various stations as per their convenience. He, however, failed to report before the police on December 8. He said he had been jailed for six days in the case.

Police charged with wearing shoes on temple premises

Sabarimala: In a clear violation of the ongoing practice at Sabarimala temple, police personnel on Tuesday entered the Malikappuram Devi temple premises and near the sreekovil of Lord Ayyappa temple by wearing shoes, though the devaswom employees and devotees had alerted them against it.The policemen were providing security to a group of transgender persons.When the devotees brought the matter to the attention of the police, they shouted at them, the onlookers said. The Sannidhanam special officer said the act was not without any vested interest and promised to take steps to prevent such incidents in future.

TAGS
Ayyappa Dharma Sena Rahul Easwar

