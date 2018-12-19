Rave parties are back

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Eyeing the Christmas and New Year festivities, the drug mafia is back with high-end drugs for conducting rave parties in Kochi. If the recent seizure of high-end drugs is any indication, it looks like drug peddlers are using social media platforms, such as Facebook and WhatsApp, for wooing customers and to supply the banned drugs at parties.

A source said the drug mafia also planned to conduct parties in apartments in the city. The rate begins at Rs 10,000 per person, according to officers.

With the arrest of cinema serial actress, Aswathi, 22, of Thiruvananthapuram, along with an aide with 15 gm of MDMA from a flat in Kakkanad, the sleuths have intensified the enforcement activities to combat the menace.

The racket had shifted to Goa and Bengaluru after the police have stepped up vigil in Kochi. However, the mafia has returned focus to Kochi, eyeing IT and other young professionals. The targeted youths are from well-off families, including those who studied outside the state. The hosts of such parties change the location often to avoid public glare.

According to officers, the arrested actress used to conduct drug parties for those associated with cinema and television serial production. "We have stepped up enforcement activities in the wake of the Christmas and New Year celebrations," said an officer.

"We cannot dismiss the possibility of drug abuse during the new generation New Year parties. Hence we are focusing more on combating this trend", said Excise Deputy Commissioner K Chandrapalan.

According to him, the department has constituted a special shadow team apart from shadow sleuths in every range offices in the district. "We have set up special teams for intelligence collection as part of the drive," he added.

In view of the smuggling of high-end drugs from abroad, the Excise sleuths will conduct surprise vehicle checks on the roads connecting Kochi International Airport.

The Excise had commenced raids in toddy shops, foreign liquor shops, and stepped up vehicle inspections. A round-the-clock control room has also been opened for carrying out inspections on major roads in the district.

The public can inform of illegal activities. Apart from this, the department has constituted two striking forces. The sleuths seized high-end drugs such as 30 tablets of Lorazepham and 503 ampules of Buprenorphrine during the 18 combined raids carried out on November.