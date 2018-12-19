The final straw! College student embarks on a drive against plastic

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set for a mega straw war. Enter the 'Swap The Straw', a campaign initiated to eschew plastic straw. College goer Akhilesh Anil Kumar has started an all-out war against single-use plastic straws.

It was a forest clean-up drive in Idukki which Akhilesh was part that spurred him. It was the amount of plastic waste collected during the drive that drove Akhilesh to launch the campaign. "The route we covered is the one that leads to Munnar and the trail was littered with plastic. Within a few hours, the amount of plastic collected amounted to 300 tonnes," recalls Akhilesh.

Plastic straws remained one of the most picked-up plastic litter in the drive.

Akhilesh Anil Kumar

"The alarming fact is that we never got to clean the insides of the forest. If the trails are littered with plastic to this extent, then the amount of plastic in the forest is anyone's guess,” he adds.

Despite being knowledgeable about the dangerous impacts that the single-use plastic straws have on the environment, it has not dissuaded the public or the proprietors in shunning the use of plastic, Akhilesh says.

"Most people aren't aware of the number of straws they use. It is not as if we do not have suitable alternatives. For instance, we have adapted to replacing plastic bags with paper or cloth ones. There is no excuse to continue using plastic straws when we have suitable alternatives,” he says.

Through the campaign, Akhilesh hopes to initiate the change among the public with the help of the government. The 'Swap The Straw' drive hopes to make the people either switch to eco-friendly alternatives or eschew straws altogether.

The viable alternatives for plastic straws include bamboo, paper and steel ones, Akhilesh says. “We have been able to identify a few who sell these alternatives in the city. The shopkeepers are however reluctant to swap the plastic straws with eco-alternatives. They say it will impact their profit margin. And that is when our campaign changed to reach out to the consumers and the government,” says Akhilesh who has taken up the drive as part of the '#methechange' campaign run by Helping Hands Organisation.

Campaigns are being run offline as well as online. The offline campaign involves a mass signature drive to press for eco-alternatives. The petitions will be submitted to the government and companies. Akhilesh, along with his friends, are campaigning in schools and colleges and collecting signatures. As many as 8,000 signatures could be collected till now from the city. The target is to get 10,000 and once achieved, this will be used to petition the government and companies in bringing about a change.

Apart from this, awareness drives are being held in colleges and schools. An awareness drive is slated to be held at Jawahar Nagar residential area and this will be expanded to other residential areas in the city.

“The goal is to inculcate a change in the mindset of the people. A campaign towards this end will be held in Idukki as well. The place is littered with plastic. The heavy inflow of the tourists compounds the problem and it is high time we addressed the issue,” he says.