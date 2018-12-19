Thrikkakara municipality gets new chairperson

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has once again come to the front at the Thrikkakara municipality, with the Congress rebel Sheela Charu moving to the LDF and getting elected as chairperson on Tuesday.

It was after six months the LDF regained the municipality which they lost with the Congress coming to power with the help of an LDF rebel. CPM’s Welfare Standing Committee chairperson K T Eldho was elected the Vice-chairperson.

It was on November 26 the United Democratic Front (UDF) lost its majority in the Thrikkakara municipality with Congress councillor Charu switching sides and voting to defeat the no-confidence motion against vice-chairman Sabu Francis and chairperson M T Omana. With Charu taking a stance in favour of the LDF, the no-confidence motion was voted out 22 to 21 in the 43-member council.

In the election held on Tuesday, Congress councillor Ajitha Thankappan contested against Charu. Whereas UDF’s E M Majeed and Muslim League’s P M Yousuf came as Opposition candidates against Eldho. Meanwhile, the LDF has reached a consensus to appoint M T Nasser, the LDF rebel candidate, as the Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson. During both elections, Nasser voted for the LDF candidates.