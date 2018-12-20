70-year-old dies in mishap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 70-year-old man died after he was run over by an LPG tanker lorry near Chittatukara on Wednesday. The deceased is Dayanandan, 76, of Moothakunnam, a security guard by profession.

According to the police officers, he was cycling to his workplace at North Paravur when the lorry hit his cycle, throwing him under the vehicle in the impact.

Though the lorry driver rushed him to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).