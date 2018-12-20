A jacket that helps fend off an attacker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women's safety is something that demands a lot of deliberations, and even more actions. In a country where women often feel unsafe, anything that can prevent a potential attack might come in handy, be it a pepper spray or a swiss knife. But, how about a jacket that can detect an attacker, deter him with a mild shock and alert people your trust? This is exactly what Nyokas Technologies, a startup based out of Maker Village, moots.

"Our product, the Smart Jacket, is a jacket with a small device attached to it. The device weighs just 60 gm and sends SOS/GPS signals to people you trust and even the police patrolling nearby, during an attack. The technology used here is a combination of conductive textile, printed electronics, hardware and software that can be used to sense and respond to the human body," says Ajay Sangwan, founder, Nyokas Technologies. The sensors can also detect touch, force and temperature. According to him, the biggest advantage of the product is the user need not be proactive to use it.

"Unlike other SOS items and mobile apps, the Smart Jacket user need not be very alert. When in danger, not many women can do so. Since our jacket has an automated solution, it can buy time till help comes," says Ajay. The jacket, which is patent pending in USA and India, is 100 per cent textile and can be washed and reused. At present, the product is being priced Rs 7,000.

"The prices are low because we aim to generate awareness among the people about the concept and the product. The highlight of the product is its comfort. It is breathable, can repel water, is flexible and odour free. It can also be a style statement," says Ajay.

Nyokas Technologies design, manufacture, sell and ship their ownproducts. "Next month, we are planning to take the product to various exhibitions in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai," says Ajay.

Nyokas is a firm that founded in 2017 with a vision to merge textile and technology into intelligent products. ( With inputs from Reshma Ann Samuel, Mereena Joseph and Treasa Joseph )