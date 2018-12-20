Home Cities Kochi

Bank officers’ union to go on strike tomorrow

Later on Friday, there will be protest dharna in front for SBI, Padma branch at 10 am which will be inaugurated by trade union leader K Chandran Pillai.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Indian Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) announced a strike on Friday demanding inter-alia, full and unconditional mandate for the bipartite wage revision talks based on the charter of demand submitted by various officers’ associations to the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). Around 16,000 officers of various banks in Kerala will be part of the strike. 

Paul Mundadan, AIBOC national senior vice president, said IBA’s reluctance to honour various demands of bank officers is leading to the strike across India. According to AIBOC, IBA has not honoured the unconditional mandate submitted by a majority of banks and is limiting the scope of the bipartite negotiations up to scale-III. 

IBA is also against the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, and has shown reluctance to carry forward the negotiations as per the charter of demand submitted by various bank officers’ associations. 

There has also been a protest over allegations raised by employees against Thrissur-based Catholic Syrian Bank and IDBI. 

AIBOC will conduct a protest rally at Marine Drive on Thursday at 5.15 pm. Later on Friday, there will be protest dharna in front for SBI, Padma branch at 10 am which will be inaugurated by trade union leader K Chandran Pillai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp