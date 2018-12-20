Bank officers’ union to go on strike tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Indian Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) announced a strike on Friday demanding inter-alia, full and unconditional mandate for the bipartite wage revision talks based on the charter of demand submitted by various officers’ associations to the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). Around 16,000 officers of various banks in Kerala will be part of the strike.

Paul Mundadan, AIBOC national senior vice president, said IBA’s reluctance to honour various demands of bank officers is leading to the strike across India. According to AIBOC, IBA has not honoured the unconditional mandate submitted by a majority of banks and is limiting the scope of the bipartite negotiations up to scale-III.

IBA is also against the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, and has shown reluctance to carry forward the negotiations as per the charter of demand submitted by various bank officers’ associations.

There has also been a protest over allegations raised by employees against Thrissur-based Catholic Syrian Bank and IDBI.

AIBOC will conduct a protest rally at Marine Drive on Thursday at 5.15 pm. Later on Friday, there will be protest dharna in front for SBI, Padma branch at 10 am which will be inaugurated by trade union leader K Chandran Pillai.