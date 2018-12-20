Bringing HR professionals under one umbrella

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to connect and network with the HR professionals across the state, Nelson Alappatt, founder of People Leaders-Kerala Forum, has come forward with several ambitious plans to strengthen and maintain the bond of HR professions. The forum started with just 10 members in the WhatsApp group now has 256 members. With the success of the group, Nelson is planning to create a platform for upcoming professionals in the field.

Since its inception on March 2, 2016, the WhatsApp group has been a success. "The current group is for professionals including seniors and masters in the field. With this success, I am planning to create another space to involve youngsters to the group, so that they can educate themselves and clarify their doubts," said Nelson Alappatt.

The objective of the group is to update, re-skill, upgrade knowledge, skills, competencies aligning HR outcomes with business outcomes. People Leaders - Kerala Forum has ambitious plans to conduct training, awareness and competency building for members, and even other HR professionals in the journey to Business HR/ Partner in business, shortly exploiting digital technology.

Networking, discussions, debates, conferences, seminars, colloquia, study missions, clinical workshops, study missions are in the anvil. In order to equip the HR professionals with education, information, and learning the group provides valuable lessons to the people in the group. "Our group strives continually to enhance the knowledge, skill, competence levels of members," Nelson added.