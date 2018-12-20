Home Cities Kochi

Focusing on life as we know it

Joyful kids running on the side of the road. An old woman sweeping the muddy floor. Riveting ladies having a good time together.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

One of the photos displayed at the exhibition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joyful kids running on the side of the road. An old woman sweeping the muddy floor. Riveting ladies having a good time together. If you think all these vignettes are from the countryside, you are wrong. The 13th edition of All India Photography Exhibition organised by Insight Camera Club at the Oberon Mall presents a similar experience amidst a noisy atmosphere. 

The exhibition, inaugurated by artist Kaladharan on December 18, has displayed a total of 125 photographs selected from 580 entries submitted by over 150 photographers. As per the event regulation, participants were able to submit three entries.  

An all-India online photography competition was also organised as a precursor to the exhibition to select the photos for the event. “We selected the theme ‘daily life’ for this edition and made the entries open to all. The best three entries have received prize money of C25,000, C15,000 and C5,000 respectively,” said Clinson Cleetus, committee member of Insight Camera club. 

The jury comprising artists Kaladharan, Rajan Paul and Zakhariya Paul selected the winners of the first three positions. Sudhakaran Chithramalika grabbed the first position, K B Gireesh was placed at second and Anoop Krishna secured the third place. 

The Insight Camera Club - established in 2005 with 80 professional photographers as members - has been on a mission to bring their passion to grassroots. “The club was formed with an aim to take photography to the masses. With the arrival of smartphones and other similar technologies, anyone can become a good photographer these days.

But there are only a few platforms to enhance a beginner to advance levels. We started this annual exhibition 12 years ago to pave way for budding shutterbugs,” said Clinson. 
The club will soon organise a workshop led by renowned faces in the field for budding photographers. In addition, workshops, seminars, exhibitions and camps focusing on photography are also in the pipeline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp