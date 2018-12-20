Focusing on life as we know it

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joyful kids running on the side of the road. An old woman sweeping the muddy floor. Riveting ladies having a good time together. If you think all these vignettes are from the countryside, you are wrong. The 13th edition of All India Photography Exhibition organised by Insight Camera Club at the Oberon Mall presents a similar experience amidst a noisy atmosphere.

The exhibition, inaugurated by artist Kaladharan on December 18, has displayed a total of 125 photographs selected from 580 entries submitted by over 150 photographers. As per the event regulation, participants were able to submit three entries.

An all-India online photography competition was also organised as a precursor to the exhibition to select the photos for the event. “We selected the theme ‘daily life’ for this edition and made the entries open to all. The best three entries have received prize money of C25,000, C15,000 and C5,000 respectively,” said Clinson Cleetus, committee member of Insight Camera club.

The jury comprising artists Kaladharan, Rajan Paul and Zakhariya Paul selected the winners of the first three positions. Sudhakaran Chithramalika grabbed the first position, K B Gireesh was placed at second and Anoop Krishna secured the third place.

The Insight Camera Club - established in 2005 with 80 professional photographers as members - has been on a mission to bring their passion to grassroots. “The club was formed with an aim to take photography to the masses. With the arrival of smartphones and other similar technologies, anyone can become a good photographer these days.

But there are only a few platforms to enhance a beginner to advance levels. We started this annual exhibition 12 years ago to pave way for budding shutterbugs,” said Clinson.

The club will soon organise a workshop led by renowned faces in the field for budding photographers. In addition, workshops, seminars, exhibitions and camps focusing on photography are also in the pipeline.