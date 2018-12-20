Girder installation of Kochi Metro at Vyttila to be completed in January

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will launch the installation of girders of the viaduct of Kochi Metro at Vyttila Junction on December 28. The two girders, which will go above the proposed flyover will be installed before January 15, 2019. It was during the visit of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish to the construction sites on Wednesday that the DMRC officers gave the updates on the progress of the work.

After his visit, the KMRL managing director asked the DMRC officers to speed up the construction work of the Phase I extension towards Petta. In order to evaluate the progress of the construction, Hanish also visited the South, Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Thykoodam, Chambakkara and Petta stations. Top officials of KMRL also accompanied him during the visit.

The team also inspected the balanced cantilever built at Ernakulam South which is constructed above the conventional railway lines. Hanish also asked DMRC to speed up the construction work on the Chambakkara and Petta stretch and finish the work within the deadline.

The completion of the reconstruction work of Chambakkara bridge in a time-bound manner will be vital so as to finish the Metro Rail civil work along the stretch within the stipulated time. He also visited the Vyttila Metro Station and South Railway Metro Station construction sites.