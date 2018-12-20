Home Cities Kochi

H1N1 cases on the rise in Kerala

The preventive measures include covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand wash, avoiding self-medication and isolated care for affected.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as six H1N1 deaths were reported in the district during the last three months. With 54 cases being reported with confirmed H1N1 fever in the district since its detection in October, the Health Department is on a high alert in the district. 

Pregnant women, infants, aged people, people deficient in immunity, those suffering from surgical illness and those on long-term medication are more susceptible to the virus. Among the six dead, three were children below the age of 10, the rest being adults who suffered from diabetes and hypertension.  

"There has been a steady increase in the number of infected cases since September. The disease is now fast growing as the density of population has increased and the chances for influenza to spread is at its peak. This is mainly because people having the initial symptoms tend to neglect it and get exposed to the public in a large measure. The climate is also favourable for the disease to spread," said Dr S Sreedevi, Additional District Medical Officer. 

“The throat swab of suspected hospitalized H1N1 patients has been collected and sent to the Manipal Institute of Virology. Though it takes two days for the confirmation, the doctors, in most intensive cases, start the medication immediately,” said a doctor working with the General Hospital.

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of the chronic conditions.

The preventive measures include covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand wash, avoiding self-medication and isolated care for affected.

H1N1

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of the chronic conditions. The preventive measures include covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand wash, avoiding  self-medication and isolated care for affected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1N1 deaths H1N1 fever

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp