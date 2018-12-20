Home Cities Kochi

High Court to government: Inform whether any state fund is utilised for Women’s Wall

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state to inform whether any government fund is being utilised for the promotion and formation of the Women’s Wall on January 1.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the directive on a petition filed by P K Firoz of Kozhikode seeking to restrain the state government from using any amount from the funds created to help/rehabilitate victims of mid-August flood.

The petition stated the state government filed an affidavit on November 23 in the flood-related cases, saying the disaster had considerably affected its economy and therefore it was not in a financial position to bear the exorbitant costs for advertising or publishing of details of the flood relief assistance. The government had therefore sought a directive to the media publishing houses to publish the required information in public interest free of cost. Later the court directed the government to publish the details in one or two newspapers within two weeks. The time granted also expired.

The petitioner pointed out a notification issued on December 7 regarding the formation of a Women’s Wall had entrusted the responsibility of looking after its expenditure with the Department of Women and Child Development.

The court will consider the petitions on Thursday. It had asked the government to file a statement explaining whether employees would be compelled to participate in the Wall.

Women’s Wall Kerala High Court

