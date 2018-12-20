Home Cities Kochi

Police told to inform court of actor’s role in criminal case

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the police to inform the court whether actor Leena Mariya Paul, whose beauty parlour was allegedly targeted by miscreants, is an accused in any criminal case.

The court passed the directive on the petition seeking police protection by Leena following the incident in which two unidentified persons opened fire near her beauty parlour at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

In her petition, she said the incident had shattered her completely. She said she had received threat calls on her mobile demanding Rs 25 crore as ransom on November 3. She now feared after the incident there was an imminent threat to her life and her staff.

Though she had given a written complaint seeking police protection, no action had been taken, stated the petition. The court will consider the petition on Thursday.

