SIT intensifies probe to identify miscreants

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the firing incident that took place at the beauty parlour owned by actor Leena Maria Paul in Panampilly Nagar has intensified the hunt for the two miscreants. “We are primarily focussed on tracing the duo.

Though we have received their CCTV footage from some locations in the city, they are not adequate to identify them,” said an officer with the SIT. According to the officers, the police would verify the veracity of claims about the involvement of the Mumbai underworld don in the whole episode.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding the firing incident at the Panampilly Nagar beauty parlour has deepened with the reports that Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari made the ransom calls to the actor. In the conversation, which was aired by a vernacular news channel, the caller could be heard claiming his boys were behind the firing and he was acting on behalf of companies which lost money owing to cheating by Leena.

He further said he did not know her personally and she was not the prime target. Earlier, the miscreants left behind the name of Ravi Poojari on the spot.