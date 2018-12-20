Home Cities Kochi

SIT intensifies probe to identify miscreants

According to the officers, the police would verify the veracity of claims about the involvement of the Mumbai underworld don in the whole episode.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the firing incident that took place at the beauty parlour owned by actor Leena Maria Paul in Panampilly Nagar has intensified the hunt for the two miscreants. “We are primarily focussed on tracing the duo.

Though we have received their CCTV footage from some locations in the city, they are not adequate to identify them,” said an officer with the SIT. According to the officers, the police would verify the veracity of claims about the involvement of the Mumbai underworld don in the whole episode.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding the firing incident at the Panampilly Nagar beauty parlour has deepened with the reports that Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari made the ransom calls to the actor. In the conversation, which was aired by a vernacular news channel, the caller could be heard claiming his boys were behind the firing and he was acting on behalf of companies which lost money owing to cheating by Leena. 

He further said he did not know her personally and she was not the prime target. Earlier, the miscreants left behind the name of Ravi Poojari on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp